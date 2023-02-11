Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Sam Smith makes a bold fashion statement in a inflatable black latex jumpsuit at the BRIT Awards

The singer was nominated for two awards but lost both to Harry Styles

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sam Smith turned heads in an eye-catching look on the red carpet at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The 30-year-old singer, who identifies as non-binary, made a bold fashion statement as they rocked a black latex inflatable jumpsuit by British designer Harri at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

The shiny jumpsuit featured high rounded shoulders with inflated balloon-like sleeves and legs that were pointed outward.

Sam Smith commanded attention with their bold look on the red carpet at the 2023  BRIT Awards.

Sam Smith commanded attention with their bold look on the red carpet at the 2023  BRIT Awards. (Getty)

The high-necked one-piece zipped up the front from the waist. The U.K. native completed their monochromatic ensemble with black gloves and black platform boots.

SAM SMITH CALLED FOR BRIT AWARDS TO GO GENDER-NEUTRAL, NOW SAYS IT'S A ‘SHAME’ NO WOMEN NOMINATED THIS YEAR

The "Stay With Me" hitmaker accessorized with a pearl drop earrings on one ear and a stud on the other.

Harri, who custom made the outfit for Smith, told WWD that "Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after 'Unholy' about [their] body image."

The 30-year-old singer, who identifies as non-binary, made a bold fashion statement as they rocked a black latex inflatable jumpsuit.

The 30-year-old singer, who identifies as non-binary, made a bold fashion statement as they rocked a black latex inflatable jumpsuit. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

He continued,"This is my take on celebrating [their] natural form and the beauty of being one's self. I wanted to create an image which people have never seen Sam in."

Last month, Smith divided Twitter after releasing a music video featuring hyper-sexualized scenes, including the performer wearing nipple clasps while having liquid blasted in their face. 

The music video was for the album single "I’m Not Here to Make Friends" from their new album "Gloria." 

Smith was nominated for best pop/R&amp;B act and song of the year but lost both to Harry Styles.

Smith was nominated for best pop/R&B act and song of the year but lost both to Harry Styles. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

In one scene, Smith is undressed down to a glittery corset and underwear complete with nipple pasties and a tiara. Back up talent dances around the singer in similar attire, with the addition of pants with the back cut-out in the shape of a heart. Smith squats over the dancers planking on the ground and pats their behinds.

Another scene shows dancers in leather underwear and BDSM gear moving suggestively along a row of beds, contorting themselves into flexible positions and rolling their bodies atop one another. 

The scenes sparked intense debate online, with some praising Smith for their confidence and others condemning the sexual material. Some called for an overhaul to age restrictions on music videos. 

At the Brit Awards, Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras donned black leather ensembles as they delivered a raunchy performance of their Grammy Award-winning song "Unholy."

At the Brit Awards, Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras donned black leather ensembles as they delivered a raunchy performance of their Grammy Award-winning song "Unholy." (Samir Hussein/WireImag)

At the BRIT Awards, Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras donned black leather ensembles as they delivered a raunchy performance of their Grammy Award-winning song "Unholy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Unholy" was nominated for song of the year at the 2023 BRIT Awards but lost to Harry Styles' song "As It Was." Smith was also nominated for best pop/R&B act but lost to Styles. 

The former One Direction member was the big winner of the night as he swept all four categories in which he was nominated including artist of the year and MasterCard album of the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Nikolaus Lanus contributed to this report.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending