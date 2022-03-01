Sam Elliot slams ‘The Power of the Dog’ as ‘piece of s---’ film: ‘Where’s the Western in this Western?’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sam Elliot is none too pleased with the recognition "The Power of the Dog" is receiving ahead of the Oscars.

The actor slammed the film, which is nominated for 12 Academy Awards. During an episode of "WTF With Marc Maron," Elliot, 77, was asked if he had seen the film yet, to which Elliot replied: "You want to talk about that piece of s---?"

Elliot referenced a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times that featured a review blurb that described the film as "an evisceration of the American myth."

"I thought, what the f---?" Elliott said of the adaptation from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage. "This is a guy who has done Westerns his entire life. ‘The evisceration of the American myth.’ It looked like — what are all those dancers, those guys in New York that wear bow ties and not much else? Remember them from back in the day?"

"Oh, the Chippendales?" Maron replied.

"That’s what all these f--k-ng cowboys in that movie looked like. They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f---ing movie," Elliott said.

Maron replied, "Yeah, I think that’s what the movie’s about," speaking to the fact Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, Phil Burbank, is homosexual and has yet to come out of the closet.

It was then that Elliot fixed his crosshair on the film’s writer and director Jane Campion — who is nominated for three Academy Awards this year.

"[Jane Campion’s] a brilliant director, by the way. I love her work, previous work," Elliott qualified. "But what the f--- does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West? And why in the f--- does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it was?’ So that f---ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal."

"I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f---ing chaps," Elliot maintained of the film. "He had two pairs of chaps — a wooly pair and a leather pair. And every f---ing time he would walk in from somewhere … he never was on a horse, maybe once — he’d walk into the f---ing house, storm up the f---ing stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It’s like, what the f---?"

Meanwhile, Netflix appears to have heard Elliot’s remarks, and a day after the interview was sent into the ether, the streaming giant tweeted a scene that showed Kodi Smit-McPhee’s character telling his mother, who is played by Kirsten Dunst, "He’s just a man. Only another man."

Elliot doubled down on his sentiment by the end of the back and forth, adding, "Where’s the Western in this Western?… I took it f---ing personal, pal."

A rep for Elliott did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.