Sam Elliot says he ‘feels terrible’ after 'Power of the Dog' comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sam Elliot has publicly apologized after comments he made about "The Power of the Dog" last month on an episode of Marc Maron’s "WTF" podcast.

On Sunday, Elliot spoke on a panel at Deadline’s Contender TV Event to promote his newest series, 1883, and he was asked about his recent comments regarding Jane Campion’s "The Power of the Dog." In the podcast, Elliott referred to Campion's film as a "piece of s---" and said it made "allusions to homosexuality throughout the f------ movie," NBC News reported. Elliott also reportedly questioned a New Zealand filmmaker's ability to create a film about the American west.

On Sunday, Elliott addressed his recent comments that sparked backlash.

"First, don’t go do a podcast whose call letters are WTF," he quipped.

He switched his tone to become more serious and added that the movie "struck a chord with me".

SAM ELLIOTT SLAMS ‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’ AS ‘PIECE OF S---’ FILM: ‘WHERE’S THE WESTERN IN THIS WESTERN?’

"And in trying to tell the guy, the WTF guy [Maron], how I felt about the film, I wasn’t very articulate about it," Elliott continued. "I didn’t articulate it very well. And I said some things that hurt people. And I feel terrible about that."

He then apologized to the gay community which "has been incredible to me my entire career — and I mean my entire career, from before I got started when I was in this town. Friends on every level, in every job description, up until today with my agent, my dear friend. … And I’m sorry that I hurt any of those friends, and someone that I love. And anyone else by the words that I used."

He added, ""I also told this ‘What the F’ podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog brilliant actors, all. And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am."

Elliot’s apology comes shortly after he criticized Campion’s take on the genre during his recent appearance on Marc Maron’s "WTF" podcast. Campion noted that she viewed the 77-year-old's criticism as a slight against her as a female filmmaker.

"When you think about the number of amazing Westerns made in Spain by (director) Sergio Leone," she explained to the outlet. "I consider myself a creator. I think he thinks of me as a woman or something lesser first, and I don’t appreciate that."

A spokesperson for Elliott didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When Elliott was asked if he had seen the film, the star replied, "You want to talk about that piece of s---?"

Elliott referenced a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times that featured a review blurb that described the film as "an evisceration of the American myth." The film is also nominated for 12 Academy Awards.

Elliot’s comment sparked a reaction from the film's director. Jane Campion had a few choice letters in response to Sam Elliott’s criticism of her film "The Power of the Dog" during the DGA Awards Saturday night.

The director, who was asked for her response about the actor’s shocking comments, refused to hold back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H," the 67-year-old told Variety before the ceremony. "He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor. The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist."

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.