Sam Asghari questions motives behind upcoming Britney Spears docs after past films left a 'bad aftertaste'

Sam Asghari is questioning motives behind the upcoming documentaries about Britney Spears' life and conservatorship battle.

Asghari, 27, posted a statement on his Instagram story hours before the FX documentary, "Controlling Britney Spears," was set to premiere on Hulu as a follow-up to "Framing Britney Spears."

"Apparently my opinion has increased in value over the last few days," Asghari began his statement. "Past docs left bad aftertaste. I'm hopeful this one will be respectful. I don't blame CNN, BBC or NETFLIX (wich [sic] got me thru lockdowns [emoji]) for airing them because as an actor I tell other peoples [sic] stories too."

"I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject," he continued. "Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney."

The filmmakers behind the first FX documentary spoke out about the impact "Framing Britney Spears" seemingly had on Spears' conservatorship battle in July.

Samantha Stark emphasized that the documentary laid out the facts of Spears' situation to the public in a way that the pop star hadn't been able to do in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The pop star's father has been in control of Spears' finances since 2009 after the "Toxic" singer underwent a series of involuntary holds. Spears has been locked in a court battle with Jamie Spears as she's worked to regain control of her life.

Spears' upcoming court hearing will be the next legal step in her battle after Jamie filed a petition to have the court end her conservatorship.