Naomi Watts in tears after dropping son off at college with ex Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts left a piece of her heart in Southern California after dropping off son Sasha Schreiber at college.

Watts shared a photo of herself with Sasha, who she shares with ex Liev Schreiber, surrounded by the first-year student's packed bags.

"Already balling! [sic]" she captioned the photo.

The "King Kong" actress shared other photos, including a shot of herself, Sasha and Schreiber sharing a meal together.

Schreiber shared his own post about missing Sasha before the family left him at the University of Southern California.

"Starting to feel the pull. Gonna miss my ride or die," he wrote alongside a photo of him and Sasha.

"Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known."

Sasha revealed he committed to USC to study acting in a post shared to a class of 2029 Instagram account.

"Hey I’m Sasha and I’m from New York City," the caption read. "I’m [100 percent] committed to the BFA in Acting at USC and so excited."

"I love acting, soccer, surfing, skating, cooking, and partying. I'm looking to meet new friends and find a roommate so if we have any similar interests or not reach out!"

Schreiber pushed back against claims his children were nepo babies after his daughter with Watts, Kai, made her modeling debut.

"I don't have many thoughts for the haters," he told TMZ in March.

"I'm gonna put it to you like this: What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world. Do they have the choice of what you did?"

