Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Kids

Naomi Watts in tears after dropping son off at college with ex Liev Schreiber

The 'King Kong' actress' son will study acting at the University of Southern California

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Tips to navigate the emotions of sending kids to college Video

Tips to navigate the emotions of sending kids to college

Simply 2 Moms' Anne Zirkle and AnnMarie Christiano join 'Fox & Friends First' with tips for parents sending their children away from home.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Naomi Watts left a piece of her heart in Southern California after dropping off son Sasha Schreiber at college.

Watts shared a photo of herself with Sasha, who she shares with ex Liev Schreiber, surrounded by the first-year student's packed bags.

"Already balling! [sic]" she captioned the photo.

The "King Kong" actress shared other photos, including a shot of herself, Sasha and Schreiber sharing a meal together.

JOANNA GAINES, LAUREN SANCHEZ BEZOS SHARE HEARTBREAK AND JOY AS THEY SEND KIDS OFF TO COLLEGE

Naomi Watts posts an Instagram story with her son

Naomi Watts shared an emotional goodbye with her son, Sasha, as he headed off to college. (Instagram: Naomi Watts)

Schreiber shared his own post about missing Sasha before the family left him at the University of Southern California.

"Starting to feel the pull. Gonna miss my ride or die," he wrote alongside a photo of him and Sasha. 

"Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known."

Sasha Schreiber shares a meal with his parents Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Sasha Schreiber, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts enjoy California together. (Instagram: Naomi Watts)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Naomi Watts with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber and their son

Liev Schreiber and wife Taylor Neisen pose for a photo with Naomi Watts, and Sasha Schreiber. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Sasha revealed he committed to USC to study acting in a post shared to a class of 2029 Instagram account.

"Hey I’m Sasha and I’m from New York City," the caption read. "I’m [100 percent] committed to the BFA in Acting at USC and so excited." 

"I love acting, soccer, surfing, skating, cooking, and partying. I'm looking to meet new friends and find a roommate so if we have any similar interests or not reach out!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts ride bikes with their children

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts split in 2016, after 11 years together. (Raymond Hall/FilmMagic)

Schreiber pushed back against claims his children were nepo babies after his daughter with Watts, Kai, made her modeling debut.

"I don't have many thoughts for the haters," he told TMZ in March.

"I'm gonna put it to you like this: What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world. Do they have the choice of what you did?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue