Channing Tatum reveals whether he'll tell his daughter about his stripper past ahead of last 'Magic Mike' film

Before portraying one in the film "Magic Mike," Channing Tatum was an actual stripper.

Ahead of the release of the franchise's final installment, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," Tatum got real about his time as a male dancer, and whether he'll share his past with daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

"When she’s old enough to watch them, we’ll have that conversation," he told ET Canada in an interview alongside co-star Salma Hayek.

"There's no version of me, not like having the conversation of like, ‘Yes, Dad didn’t just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper'…I'm not gonna lie to her."

"I think she probably already knows," Hayek added.

"She probably does know," Tatum acquiesced.

The 42-year-old actor has been incredibly transparent about dabbling as a male entertainer when he was younger.

In 2012, he told AV Club, "It was a really foggy part of my life. I wasn’t looking at months, really, but I think it was right around six to eight months," he said of his one-time profession.

Prior to their divorce, Dewan told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that their daughter, three years old at the time, had seen rehearsals for "Magic Mike Live," the Vegas production directed by Tatum, inspired by the film.

"Halfway through, I was like ‘Evy, outside,'" Dewan said of witnessing her daughter see a sexy dance.

To play the role of "Magic Mike," Tatum got extremely in shape to showcase his killer body.

Hayek joked that Tatum was happy to be wrapping on his character. "At some point, he was like ‘Oh I'm glad this is the last one, ‘cause I don’t wanna have to get into this shape again. And the day they say ‘It’s a wrap,' he went crazy. Shoving the pizza like the ‘Cookie Monster’ but was the ‘Pizza Monster,’" Hayek said, mimicking Tatum shove food into his mouth.

"I was rubbing it on my face," Tatum detailed and then acted out.