Sailor Brinkley-Cook shows off her backside in cheeky bikini Instagram post

Sailor Brinkley-Cook showed off her bikini body Thursday on Instagram.

The 23-year-old model faced away from the camera as she posed in a light pink two-piece swimsuit.

"September," Sailor simply captioned the photo.

Sailor looked like a mini-me of supermodel mom Christie Brinkley in the photo.

Back in May, Sailor and her sister revealed what Christie, 67, is actually like. The former "Dancing With The Stars" contestant told Entertainment Tonight that Christie is "really chill."

"She has a very bubbly, energetic personality, but she takes her time in the morning. She doesn't need to, like, get on a face of makeup and full outfit," Sailor told the outlet.

"She can chill in her pajamas, do work, emails, play with the dog and then put on some overalls and go to the garden all day. That's just sort of like her day to day. It's not always glam."

"Being able to go with the flow and have some fun outside, get dirty and not worry about how you look all the time," she continued. "With supermodels, you think that they're constantly stressed about how they look, and I think with my mom, it just comes really naturally to her. Like if she feels good, she's gonna look good. She focuses on feeling good, which is definitely important."