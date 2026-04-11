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Sabrina Carpenter commands Coachella with see-through bodysuit and A-list surprises

Will Ferrell, Samuel L. Jackson and Susan Sarandon among surprise celebrity guests at the desert festival

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Pop star Sabrina Carpenter turned up the heat on day one of Coachella.

The 26-year-old singer delivered a star-studded spectacle Friday night, turning the desert into her own "Sabrinawood" — with a glittering playground, Hollywood fantasy, Broadway spectacle and a cheeky house party.

Carpenter saved one of her boldest statements for the final stretch, rocking a sizzling, see-through black lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The barely-there look sent fans into a frenzy as she powered through a medley of smash hits including "Juno," "Espresso" and "Goodbye," closing out the night with unapologetic pop star confidence.

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Sabrina Carpenter walking on a runway-style stage, holding a microphone and looking back at the camera with bright festival lights behind her.

Sabrina Carpenter strides down a lit runway-style stage, engaging the crowd during her Coachella set. (Coachella/YouTube)

Earlier, she kicked things off with a cinematic intro video — complete with Sam Elliott playing a cryptic cop warning her about California: "You know it’s not right out there. It’s wrong."

The first half of the set leaned heavily into retro glam. Vintage cars, a Hollywood Hills backdrop and a towering "SABRINAWOOD" sign framed a performance that nodded to Marilyn Monroe.

During her performance of "Manchild," the stage filled with dancers dressed as poodles and dalmatians. Mid-set performances of songs like "Taste" and "Please Please Please" turned into crowd-wide sing-alongs, with celebrity fans like Anya Taylor-Joy spotted vibing along on the livestream.

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"I can’t believe I’m headlining Coachella!" she shouted. "I mean, I can a little bit, but it’s nicer to say that, right?"

For Carpenter’s performance of "Feather," the stage was complete with winged dancers and sultry choreography. A playful sample of Barry Manilow’s "Copacabana" added a splash of retro glam, while surprise celebrity appearances from Will Ferrell and a booming voiceover by Samuel L. Jackson kept the unpredictability alive.

Will Ferrell in a jumpsuit holding a hose on a large set with steps and props, looking surprised.

Will Ferrell appeared onstage at one point during Carpenter's set. (Coachella/YouTube)

Jackson was heard addressing the crowd, saying, "Hello, Coachella. This is your spiritual guide. I am here to take you motherf---ers on this journey to relaxation."

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The pop sensation included a lengthy interlude featuring Susan Sarandon as an older version of Carpenter, alongside a cameo from "Girl Meets World" co-star Corey Fogelmanis.

Susan Sarandon driving a vintage car, wearing a headset microphone and looking ahead with a focused expression.

Susan Sarandon was seated behind the wheel of a vintage car, wearing a white blouse and a headset microphone. (Coachella/YouTube)

The finale leaned fully into Broadway glamour. Flashing marquees lit up with phrases like "Icon in Motion" as Carpenter reflected on her rapid rise — from playing Coachella in 2024 with a then-unknown "Espresso" to commanding the main stage.

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"Two years ago, I wanted to put out a little song before Coachella," she said, sipping from an espresso martini glass. "And now I think you might know the f---ing words."

Sabrina Carpenter waves while attending the MTV Video Awards

Carpenter, seen at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2025, had multiple celebrity cameos in her Coachella performance. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Confetti rained down as nuns, showgirls and Chippendales dancers flooded the stage in a surreal, celebratory mashup. Carpenter closed out her performance with her song "Tears."

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Carpenter’s Coachella performance comes on the heels of the release of her latest music video, "House Tour," where the pop singer stripped down alongside a pair of A-list companions — Margaret Qualley, the daughter of Andie MacDowell, and Madelyn Cline.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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