Ryan Seacrest's 'Wheel of Fortune' predecessor Pat Sajak 'looking forward' to 'handing over the car keys'

Pat Sajak is ready to move on after 41 seasons of "Wheel of Fortune."

The game show host reacted to the naming of the next host on Twitter, writing, "I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024."

"Wheel of Fortune" announced Tuesday on Twitter that Ryan Seacrest would replace Sajak, saying, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan!"

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

"Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik shared her "weird" reaction to Seacrest being named as the next host. She posted a screenshot of the article to her Instagram story, writing, "OMG I am so going to creep on Seacrest across from the Jeopardy! stage and offer to clean his dressing room - is that weird???"

In his statement, Seacrest noted the new hosting gig comes as a "full circle moment" and revealed Vanna White would continue on the show.

"Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he added. "I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

The announcement regarding the next host of "Wheel of Fortune" comes two weeks after Sajak announced he would not return to the show for the 2024 season.

Before Seacrest became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows. His estimated worth is around $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.