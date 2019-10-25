Ryan Reynolds congratulates 'Joker' on becoming highest-grossing R-rated film, beating 'Deadpool'

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on "Joker" passing his film as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

In a Friday morning tweet, Reynolds shared an edited version of the poster for "Joker" that read: "YOU MOTHER F---ER."

'JOKER' MOVIE WILL NOT BE PLAYED AT THEATER WHERE AURORA, COLO., SHOOTING TOOK PLACE: REPORT

On an image of the movie's star, Joaquin Phoenix, was a list of eight other characters from high-grossing films. The list included Deadpool, Neo from "The Matrix," Pennywise from "It" and Jesus from "The Passion of Christ," among others.

Reynolds, who recently celebrated his 43rd birthday, also said: "R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to..."

RYAN REYNOLDS SHARES FIRST PHOTO OF THIRD CHILD WITH BLAKE LIVELY, REVEALS SEX OF BABY

In 2016, "Deadpool" grossed about $783 million and the sequel earned $738 million before a PG-13 re-release brought the film up to $785 million.

So far, "Joker" has pulled in more than $788 million and is expected to hit $800 million over the weekend and grow even further as its theatrical release continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP