Ryan Reynolds shares first photo of third child with Blake Lively, reveals sex of baby

Ryan Reynolds has shared the first picture of his third child with wife Blake Lively after secretly welcoming their baby two months ago.

The "Deadpool" actor, 42, took to Twitter yesterday to share an adorable family photo with Blake, 32, and their newborn, seemingly revealing the gender of their bundle of joy.

Looking at each other lovingly, the couple beamed as they enjoyed a day among the Canadian wilderness and Ryan carried their little one in a baby carrier.

Discussing his climate change and native Canada, he wrote: "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY.

"I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Blake had given birth to their third baby and are yet to confirm the newborn's gender.

According to US Weekly, the pair, who married in 2012, have "secretly welcomed" their child two months ago but no other details were released until now.

The "Age of Adaline" actress revealed she was expecting her third child as she walked the yellow carpet at husband Ryan's film "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" in May.

The A-list couple is already parents to two daughters, James, four, and Inez, three.

The couple tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant - where "The Notebook" was filmed - in front of friends and family.

Ryan was previously married to Scarlett Johansson for two years, but he filed for divorce in December 2010.

When he was 17, he had a brief romance with "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" co-star Melissa Joan Hart.

The star also got engaged to Alanis Morissette in 2004.

After his marriage to Johansson fell apart, he briefly dated Charlize Theron in 2011.

