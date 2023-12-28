Ryan O'Neal's son planning memorial to honor his father's 'legendary career'

Ryan O'Neal's son Patrick will honor his father's remarkable career with a celebration of life ceremony next month.

The "Peyton's Place" actor died on December 8 in Los Angeles. He was 82.

O'Neal's cause of death was due to congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.

Patrick covered his own face while sharing a black-and-white photo of his father on Instagram.

"I am in the process of planning my dad’s memorial and celebration of life for late January and everyone who should be there will be there and it will be amazing, trust me," Patrick wrote.

"This will be a tribute to the man, his family, his love of boxing, and his legendary career as an actor. I have my work cut out for me because Ryan took about 3 million photos and saved 700 thousand of them."

Cardiomyopathy was also listed as an underlying cause of death for the "Love Story" star. O'Neal died at St. John's Medical Center.

The National Institute of Health reported the common condition, which affects the muscle, can make it difficult for the heart to pump blood.

O'Neal was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary on December 20.

In 2012, the "Paper Moon" actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer, one decade after he was first diagnosed with chronic leukemia.

Ryan is survived by four children and five grandchildren. In addition to his storied acting career, O'Neal was known for being Farrah Fawcett's life partner from 1979 to 1999, before they reconnected in 2001, and until her death.

The "Charlie's Angels" star died in 2009 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 62.

