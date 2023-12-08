Ryan O’Neal dead at 82

"Love Story" and "Peyton Place" star Ryan O'Neal has died, according to the Associated Press.

"So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," Ryan's son Patrick posted on social media.

O'Neal, 82, was also known for being life partners with Farrah Fawcett from 1979 to 1997, before they reconnected again between 2001 and 2009, when she died.

"Ryan never bragged, but he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again," Patrick said.

According to sources, O’Neal was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, a decade after he was first diagnosed with chronic leukemia.

Ryan is survived by his four children, including actress Tatum O'Neal, and five grandchildren.

O’Neal's representatives were not immediately available for comment to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP