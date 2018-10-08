Mandy Moore and ex Wilmer Valderrama reunite, pose for sweet photo

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama prove that exes can still be friends, even years after calling it quits.

The former couple reunited over the weekend at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California. Valderrama was pictured planting a kiss on Moore’s cheek in a selfie. Another photo posted on jewelry designer Anita Ko’s Instagram Stories shows Moore putting her arm around the “That ‘70s Show” actor while flashing her engagement ring from fiancé Taylor Goldsmith.

"Friends forever," the photo was captioned.

Moore and Valderrama dated from 2000 to 2002 before calling it quits. Their friendship hit a rough patch when Valderrama told Howard Stern in 2006 that he took Moore’s virginity.

“The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn't like warm apple pie,” Valderrama said on the radio show.

Moore then told Elle that Valderrama’s comment was “utterly tacky, not even true, and it hurt my feelings because I like him.”

She addressed the incident again in June when she appeared on the Howard Stern show. Moore said Valderrama didn’t take her virginity.

"He's a very good friend and that's why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic," the “This Is Us” actress told Stern.

She added that she called Valderrama after the 2006 comment.

“He tried to explain it away, that sort of, he did get caught up, he maybe insinuated more than outright said it,” Moore recalled. "No, you outright said it.”