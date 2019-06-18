Ruth Bader Ginsburg wins 'best real-life hero' during MTV award ceremony

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg won best real-life hero award during MTV Movie and TV awards on Monday.

The award ceremony, where fans voting online pick winners who then get trophies shaped as popcorn, focused on the positive messages of empowerment.

Ginsburg, the 86-year-old liberal judge on the High Court, affirmed her celebrity and icon status that night after getting more votes than tennis star Serena Williams, WWE’s Roman Reigns and others runners up. She didn’t attend the ceremony in Santa Monica.

A documentary about Ginsburg titled “RGB” was also nominated in the “Best Fight” category for its “Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality” fight. But it was Brie Larson who ultimately took the award home for her battle against Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan) in “Captain Marvel.”

Superhero blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” was the ultimate winner at the ceremony, winning three awards, including best movie, best villain and best hero.

“Game of Thrones” was picked as the best TV show despite the mixed reviews the final season of the show received. Actress Elisabeth Moss, the lead of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” was given an award for the best performance in a TV show.

The award ceremony also awarded more consequential documentaries, including “Surviving R. Kelly,” which won the best documentary award, that features multiple women speaking on camera describing what they claim was years of sexual and emotional abuse by R&B star R. Kelly.

Kelly is currently a trial over charges in Chicago for sexual assaulting four women, three of which are underage. He denied the allegations and pleaded no guilty.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was also celebrated on Monday night, receiving the Generation award for his career that includes over 30 movies.

“The most powerful thing we can be is ourselves,” said Johnson, who is half-black and half-Samoan, reminding the audience of its responsibility to reach back for others in the midst of success.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.