'Rust' prop person shot herself in the foot in accidental discharge prior to Alec Baldwin shooting: report

The production of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" reportedly saw multiple accidental discharges take place on the set prior to the one that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

All eyes have been on the set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who had only worked as the armorer on one film prior to leading things on "Rust." As she becomes one of the main focuses of the investigation into the death of Hutchins, a new report from the Los Angeles Times indicates that crew members were concerned about her work and that other accidental discharges had happened prior.

The outlet reports that a total of three incidents involving guns being fired accidentally happened prior to the incident involving Baldwin on Oct. 21. One involved Baldwin’s stunt double firing a blank round after he was told the gun he was holding was "cold," an industry term meaning that there were no projectiles in the firearm. This is similar to what assistant director Dave Halls told Baldwin on the day of the shooting, not realizing that a live round was in the gun he handed the actor before declaring it "cold."

The outlet reports another shooting involved a woman in the props department. She was handling a gun and accidentally shot herself in the foot with a blank round, according to Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant on "Rust."

ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE ON 'RUST' SET INVOLVED A PROP PERSON SHOOTING HERSELF IN THE FOOT: LIVE UPDATES

Because the round was blank, it’s unclear if any serious injury resulted from the accidental discharge.

These reports back up what Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys previously told Fox News in a statement about her involvement with the accidental death and the conditions on the "Rust" set. New Mexico-based lawyers Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence noted that "safety is Hannah’s number one priority."

They also explained that she has never had an accidental discharge herself, but they admitted that at least two had taken place on the set.

'RUST' MOVIE SHOOTING: DEPUTIES CONFISCATE MORE WEAPONS, AMMUNITION FROM SET

"The first one on this set was the prop master and the second one was a stunt man after Hannah informed him his gun was hot with blanks," they said.

Also in their statement, her attorneys seemingly shifted the blame away from the set’s armorer to a larger conversation about the resources she was given by producers to ensure the set was safe and up to protocol standards.

"She fought for training, days to maintain weapons and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, in another contradiction between Gutierrez Reed’s statement and crew members’ accounts reported by the L.A. Times, there was a safety meeting with the cast and crew on the set of "Rust" the morning of the deadly shooting incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Gutierrez Reed did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.