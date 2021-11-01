Alec Baldwin, family post Halloween pics after deadly ‘Rust’ shooting: LIVE UPDATES

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrate Halloween with their six children

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrated Halloween on Sunday night with their six children, nearly two weeks after an on-set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least," Hilaria wrote in an Instagram caption.

"Today, we rallied to give them a holiday."

The couple welcomed their sixth child, María Lucía Victoria, earlier this year. Alec is also the father to his 26-year-old daughter Ireland.