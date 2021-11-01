Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin, family post Halloween pics after deadly ‘Rust’ shooting: LIVE UPDATES

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrate Halloween with their six children

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrated Halloween on Sunday night with their six children, nearly two weeks after an on-set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. 

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least," Hilaria wrote in an Instagram caption.

"Today, we rallied to give them a holiday."

The couple welcomed their sixth child, María Lucía Victoria, earlier this year. Alec is also the father to his 26-year-old daughter Ireland.

Baldwin returns to Twitter with political jab after 'Rust' shooting incident

Alec Baldwin returned to somewhat normal Twitter behavior this week for the first time since an on-set shooting he was involved in left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. 

Baldwin issued a statement the day after the incident noting that he is cooperating with authorities as they investigate and offered his condolences to Hutchins’ family. Since then, he was completely silent on social media as he and his wife Hilaria traveled to New England. 

Click here for the full story.

