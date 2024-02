Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Alec Baldwin's "Rust" film set was in a "state of chaos" on the day that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot.

Ross Addiego, a dolly grip part of the "Rust" crew, testified Monday during Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's criminal trial that production was "moving at ludicrous speeds" to "complete a very ambitious schedule" on the Santa Fe set of the Western film.

Despite a dispute earlier in the day when the rest of the camera department walked off, Addiego remained on set and was in the church when Baldwin's gun fired and killed Hutchins. He wept in court while recalling the moment after Hutchins was shot.

Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In addition, Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with evidence tampering after allegedly handing off a bag of cocaine on the day of the shooting. Jury selection began Wednesday and took a full day. Out of 70 possible jurors, seven men and five women were selected.

"We seemed to always be rushed and under the gun to get done and move on," Addiego said.

To his understanding, Addiego believed Baldwin was supposed "to kind of reveal that weapon coming out of the holster to the camera" while filming the church scene.

"I think Alec had drawn it once to kind of audition what his action should be for Joel [Souza] and, and then he drew it again," Addiego said. "And, um, it went off, and you know, instantly … I mean a firearm went off in a small wooden church. So the concussion, ears ringing, that moment of panic in everybody.

"I think the first person I made eye contact with was … was Halyna, who was clearly injured by whatever that gunshot was. That noise we had just heard," he said through tears.

"And in fact, she was starting to go flush, and I think holding her right side. Then I think that Joel let out some sort of scream or, made some noise that, you know, to indicate he was also injured and I think my attention just went to Joel because he was the closest to me."

Addiego added, "I think yelled out that if you can't help us, get the f--k out of here and, someone call 911."

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that led to Halyna Hutchins' death on Oct. 21, 2021.

Special prosecutors have accused Gutierrez Reed of bringing the live ammo to set and doing drugs in the days before the fatal 2021 shooting, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.