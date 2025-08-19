Rüfüs Du Sol 'heartbroken' after assault rocks sold-out LA show at Rose Bowl stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rüfüs Du Sol band members broke their silence Monday after a video began circulating of a man assaulting a woman in the stands at their sold-out concert in Los Angeles.

The beloved Australian electronic band, who embarked on the "Inhale/Exhale World Tour 2025" in March in support of their fifth studio album of the same name, condemned the apparent random act of violence which occurred in the stands at the Rose Bowl during the opening set.

In a video circulating online and obtained by FOX11, an unknown man attacked a woman in the bleachers, punching her multiple times. A police report was filed with the Pasadena Police Department.

Authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital that the incident was being investigated.

"Delivering moments for our fans to gather and celebrate safely is what we live for," the band shared on Instagram stories.

"We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about."

They noted, "Local law enforcement are actively investigating the situation. Anyone with information to assist the investigation should please contact the Pasadena Police Department."

The woman who was attacked told The Festive Owl that the night turned "traumatic" shortly after she arrived at her seats in the stadium, which hosted upwards of 60,000 fans for the sold-out show.

"When we first got to our seats, a drink was accidentally spilled, lightly splashing the man in front of us," the woman claimed. "We apologized immediately, but he yelled that it was intentional and ran off, leaving his companion behind. We apologized to her and thought it was over."

The woman wrote that the man returned approximately 30 minutes later, and began screaming at the group in addition to threatening violence.

"I tried to calm the situation and apologized again — and the next thing I remember, I woke up in the medical tent an hour later and missed the entire show," the woman shared online.

"This man PUNCHED ME IN THE FACE, knocking me out and causing significant bleeding, while he continued attacking our group. Another friend tried to protect us, but the attacker fled into the crowd and hasn’t been found."

She added, "A police report was filed. We are traumatized. If anyone knows this man or his companion, PLEASE reach out. He should be held accountable for this assault."

Rüfüs Du Sol is one of the top-selling EDM acts around the world and recently headlined Lollapalooza before wrapping the North American leg of their tour Saturday in Los Angeles, Calif.

The award-winning group, which includes Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George and James Hunt, released "Atlas" in 2013, which topped the Australian charts. They followed with "Bloom," in 2016, which became the group's second No. 1 album, followed by "Solace," and "Surrender" in October 2021.

Their fifth studio album, "Inhale/Exhale," was released in October 2024. Following the release, the band said they'd "never take for granted" the love they've received from fans all over the world.

"The US was the first place to really embrace us outside our home country, and in the past few years we’ve seen that love grow throughout Mexico and South America, it’s something we never imagined would happen," they said in a statement.

"We’ve spent the past seven years living out here among you and being part of the music loving community here; being able to play our music to crowds like this all over the Americas is something we’ll never take for granted."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Rose Bowl for comment and the Pasadena Police Department.