Royal family scandal, COVID are are ‘going to take a toll’ on Queen Elizabeth, palace insider says

Queen Elizabeth is experiencing a "tumultuous time" like never before.

Palace officials confirmed on Sunday that the 95-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. They noted that the British royal, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming weeks. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, contracted coronavirus earlier this month.

The queen’s diagnosis came amid a difficult time for the British royal family.

Her second son, Prince Andrew, recently settled a lawsuit brought by an American woman who claimed he sexually abused her when she was 17 and traveling with financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 61-year-old strenuously denied the allegation made by Virginia Giuffre. He agreed in a settlement to make a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity.

Soon after, London’s Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into allegations that people associated with one of Charles’ charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations. The 73-year-old is first in line to the throne.

In 2020, Elizabeth’s grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle began their departures from royal duties over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former American actress.

After moving to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in which they described painful comments about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

In response, Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

And in 2021, Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband of more than 70 years, passed away at age 99. Several close confidants have since died.

On Wednesday, palace insiders told People magazine that what should be a joyous time for the queen, who is commemorating 70 years on the throne, has become an ongoing painful experience.

"It’s a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," one source told the outlet. "I’ve not known such a tumultuous time."

"It just feels to be one thing after another for the queen," another source chimed. "It’s going to take a toll."

"…Whatever the symptoms, when you’re feeling below par, having to deal with the other problems is really hard," one insider shared.

However, that source insisted to the outlet that the queen "is stoical and mentally strong" despite her ongoing family drama.

"Her main concern will be to get to be in fighting form to start the Jubilee celebrations," said the source. "She’s of the generation where you ‘suck it up’. It is duty first."

The queen has a busy schedule over the next few months of her Platinum Jubilee year and is scheduled to attend in-person public engagements in the coming weeks, including a diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

On March 29, she has a remembrance service at Westminster Abbey for Philip, who died in April 2021 at 99.

Public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled over a long weekend June 2-5, with festivities including a military parade, a day of horse racing and neighborhood parties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.