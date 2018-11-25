Roseanne Barr tweets 'I'm fine' after rumors of heart attack

Social media went a little crazy Saturday night as rumors spread that Roseanne Barr had suffered a heart attack.

But the former star of the "Roseanne" reboot -- now called "The Conners" following her high-profile departure -- dispelled the rumors herself with a tweet.

"I'm fine," she wrote, attaching a photo of herself.

The rumors started when Lee Stranahan, co-host of the "Fault Lines with Nixon and Stranahan" radio show on Russian-controlled Sputnik Radio, was hosting a chat on Periscope when he received a call from someone claiming to be Barr’s assistant.

The caller, who gave his name as Frank, said the actress had been rushed to a hospital, prompting Stranahan to abruptly end the live chat.

A short while later, Barr, 66, took to Twitter with her message.

In a tweet, Stranahan explained that the call came from Roseanne's phone.

"I still don't know who called," he said. "I don't know if it's someone who knows her."