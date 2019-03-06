Roseanne Barr doubles down on #MeToo 'ho' comments

Roseanne Barr attempted to add nuance to her remark that #MeToo accusers are "hos."

In an interview on "The Candace Owens Show," Barr, 66, slammed sexual misconduct accusers she alleges went to men's hotel rooms at 3 a.m., griping, "They’re pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money. I know a ho when I see one.”

In the same interview, she said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) "slept her way to the bottom."

When TMZ cameras caught up with the erstwhile "Roseanne" star, she lamented, "There's a difference between, you know, what some of [the accusers] are saying and reality. I believe people who have the ability to think rationally know what I meant, but also, they just take everything so out of context that anything I say, I'm targeted and they're on my a—."

She added, "But I think there's a lot of women who shouldn't be going to their boss's hotel room at 3 a.m. for career advice. And if your daughters don't know that much, you better educate 'em. That's not what you do. I think if you are victimized, you should go to the police immediately. That protects all women. And don't do it 15 years later."

"It's different with kids than women, and Hollywood is different," she explained. "Working women in Hollywood are different from women in the regular world."

Barr admitted that she's "not beholden to anybody" so she can say whatever she wants, but added, "I want my show back."

Despite soaring ratings, the "Roseanne" reboot was canceled in May 2018 after Barr posted a racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, likening her to a character from "Planet of the Apes." She also posted tweeted that George Soros was a Nazi sympathizer.

She apologized, but it wasn't enough for ABC brass, and the reboot relaunched without her as spinoff "The Conners."

Barr maintains that she'll be on TV again someday, however.

"I will win," she said. "I'm totally convinced of that. They won't shut me up. Nobody will shut me up."