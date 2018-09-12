ABC releases first photos from 'Roseanne' spinoff 'The Conners'

ABC has released some new photos from "The Conners," its spinoff from the canceled "Roseanne."

The snaps — check them out below — feature original-series and revival regulars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson along with Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney, who play the Conners’ grandkids and were upped to regular roles for the spinoff.

The sitcom continues the Conner family saga without Roseanne Barr, who was fired from the successful "Roseanne" revival in the aftermath of her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

The network hasn’t divulged much as far as plot for "The Conners," but here is the official logline: After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through all the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs and the breakdowns, the family prevails with love, humor and perseverance.

Here are the new pics from "The Conners," which premieres at 8 PM Tuesday, October 16, on ABC: