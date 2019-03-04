Anthony Anderson responds to Roseanne Barr's recent anti-#MeToo rant: 'Some people need help'

Following an unhinged rant during a recent interview in which now-disgraced comedian Roseanne Barr lambasted Democratic congresswomen and referred to #MeToo advocates as “hos,” actor Anthony Anderson is claiming it’s all a cry for help.

The “Black-ish” star was caught by TMZ leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles Sunday and asked him how he felt about Roseanne’s rant.

ROSEANNE BARR TAKES TO TWITTER TO BLAST CHARACTER'S FATE ON SHOW

“I’ll say this… I don’t know what she said, I just heard about what she said,” the star, 48, said. “But what I heard.. some people need help.”

Anderson’s comments come just one day after Barr appeared on an episode of the “Candace Owens Show” in which she discussed a myriad of topics with the interviewer and hit on a lot of controversial subjects, including the #MeToo movement.

ROSEANNE BARR TWEETS 'I'M FINE' AFTER RUMORS OF HEART ATTACK

“They’re pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money,” Barr said rhetorically of women who find themselves in a man’s hotel room at 3 a.m. “I know a ho when I see one.”

Barr, who was fired last year from ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne” after posting a racist tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, went on to slam Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Christine Blasey Ford.

“Look at Kamala Harris, who I call Kama Sutra Harris. We all know what she did. … She slept her way to the bottom,” Barr said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anderson, however, is not necessarily impartial when it comes to the topic of Barr. As The Hollywood Reporter previously noted, one of the episodes of the revival of “Roseanne” included a jab at his show, “Black-ish” as well as fellow ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat." Barr then caught backlash from audiences following the jab.