Rose McGowan claims she's being blackmailed with 'sex video' and drug use

Rose McGowan has revealed that she's allegedly being blackmailed.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her story, claiming that someone from her past is threatening to release a sex tape of hers.

"Time for some adult talk. I find it deeply distasteful to discuss my personal life, but because I let the wrong person touch me, I’m in an icky situation," said McGowan, 46. "Here’s the situation. a person from my past is (via a 3rd party) now allegedly threatening to release a sex video of me and say I enjoy recreational drugs."

The actress continued over a series of nine tweets.

"The truth is, I do," she admitted. "I am an adult in supposedly the ‘freest country in the world.’ I try to live my life by doing what I want when I want. Believe me, I’ve earned it. Here’s the breaking news: I have lived in Hollywood by myself since I was 15."

McGowan explained that people are "nuts" for assuming she's never used drugs and that, in her autobiography, she admits using LSD in eighth grade.

"It is my right to live as I see fit. To do my best to not hurt nor hate," said McGowan. "To continue, despite ZERO reasons why to be a cheerleader for Womxn and Mxn everywhere on this planet. I may live my life differently from most, I certainly get f--ked with more than most, and maybe that’s the price for living a free and full life. I don’t know. What I do know is that I’m being bullied and I think blackmailed."

McGowan then said she has "so many devils after" her that she can hardly keep up with them, but that with support from her fans, she manages to get by.

"I guess I’ll just say f--k it. Let it ride. I refuse to take down the truth," stated the actress. "I refuse to live in fear of a stranger and their judgments. No one should live in fear. I cannot. I may be different to you, I may be on my own in America, but I can’t be threatened."

The "Charmed" star then said she would have preferred not to discuss her private life in such a manner, but that she's "done being bullied by f--kwits who should bow down and kiss my feet."

She concluded the message by saying she's looking forward to getting back to work.