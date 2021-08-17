Ron Perlman asks Joe Biden to escort 'every last' Afghan to the airport to leave the country: 'Save the day'

Ron Perlman has a request for Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the 71-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a video message in which he directly addressed the president, who he called his "friend."

"I've been tossing and turning all night giving this a great deal of thought, and there is one way you can save the day here," Perlman said. "And that is to tell the Taliban that you are going to escort every Afghan at once to leave the Taliban behind to the airport and put them on planes to safety."

Citizens of Afghanistan have been in turmoil while attempting to escape following the Taliban's takeover of the government over the weekend.

TALIBAN FIGHTERS BEATING AFGHANS ATTEMPTING TO REACH AIRPORT, VIDEO SHOWS

Many have died since the takeover, while members of the Taliban have been beating citizens attempting to reach the airport, a former State Department contractor told Fox News.

"Every last one of them," Perlman continued in his video. "Women, girls, our interpreters, the people who have helped us for the 20 years we were there – every single Afghan who knows that their life is in danger by this swift and hasty set of circumstances."

TALIBAN CLAIMS IT'LL BE MORE MODERATE, BUT KILLINGS CONTINUE IN AFGHANISTAN

He continued: "I'll withdraw the fact that the government was never stood up to be able to withhold the swift takeover of the Taliban and everything that ensued since."

The "Sons of Anarchy" star suggested Biden tell the Taliban: ‘We’re coming in, we're gonna get everybody from all the outskirts of Afghanistan to the airport – anybody who wants to leave gets a free ride from us."

"And then we leave that place to those people," the actor added. "Anyway, my two cents. Thanks for listening, Joe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the takeover and following chaos, Biden has said that he stands by his decision to continue to remove troops from Afghanistan, as several presidents, including Donald Trump, have worked to do for some time now. The decision has received some backlash considering the condition of the nation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Biden declined to comment, but pointed to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's press briefing given today, in which he confirmed that flights out of the country are being conducted and that American citizens and Afghan nationals are being moved.