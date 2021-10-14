Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries for the fifth time, ties the knot with Kamilah Chavis: 'Finally a keeper'

Roger Waters and girlfriend Kamilah Chavis recently got married.

The 78-year-old musician shared photos from the ceremony on social media.

"I'm so happy," he captioned a handful of pictures. "Finally a keeper."

"A very happy man," Waters captioned a shot of himself on the big day.

Waters' marriage to Chavis marks his fifth marriage. The Pink Floyd singer has been married to Judith Trim, Carolyne Christie and Priscilla Phillips. He was most recently married to Laurie Durning.

The two wed in 2012 before splitting in 2015.

Waters previously opened up about his romance with Chavis during an interview with Infobae in 2018.

"Love is good, obviously," he told the outlet, according to People magazine. "It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving."