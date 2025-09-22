Rod Stewart’s wife says she would have left him if he refused to have children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kids were non-negotiable for Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster.

Lancaster admitted she would have left the musician if he hadn't agreed to have kids with her. "Yes [I would have left him]. And that would have been very hard," she told the British outlet Saga magazine. "But we just went with the flow. Now Rod always says, ‘I wish I’d said yes [to babies] earlier, because then we could have had more children.’"

As recently as five years ago, Stewart and Lancaster considered adoption, but "it ended up not happening."

She explained, "We thought there might be too much of an age gap."

ROD STEWART POSES WITH 4 MOTHERS OF HIS CHILDREN: 'A MOTHER'S REUNION!'

Stewart and Lancaster are parents to sons Alastair Wallace and Aiden Patrick. When the pair married in 2007, Stewart was already a father of six.

Lancaster joked that she's actually a mother of three, referring to Stewart as "a big baby who needs my attention in a different way."

"I think all women would say that about their husbands," she told the outlet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In July 2024, Stewart revealed how he keeps his marriage to Lancaster alive after 18 years.

"I am an old romantic. We enjoy candle-lit dinners, and we are still very much in love with each other," the musician told The Sun.

"My top tips to keep the romance alive is being honest with each other and talking things through."

"That, and don’t have an argument just before you go to bed after loads of wine. Penny is amazing. A great, great lady."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

That same month, Lancaster shared her thoughts on what keeps Stewart going strong in his older years.

"I think it's family," she told HELLO! magazine. "Especially the younger generation. They give him strength and drive."

"He can't sit still and is always on the go," she added. "I like to treat myself to a facial or a massage. He can't do that. He can't have a massage for more than half an hour; he gets up and leaves."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP