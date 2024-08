Rod Stewart is addressing rumors his marriage to Penny Lancaster is on the rocks.

The rock star took to social media to shut down headlines claiming he and Lancaster were in a fight over living in California versus the U.K., calling them "erroneous."

"We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite," he said in a statement posted on Instagram.

He continued, "We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit. Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in L.A., but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency, we realized that it makes sense to keep our house there."

Stewart said two of his eight kids still live in the Los Angeles home, dubbed Celtic House.

Concluding his statement, the 79-year-old wrote, "Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this…there’s no disharmony in our marriage."

He signed the note with, "Rod ‘a very lucky man’ Stewart."

The "Forever Young" singer and Lancaster met in 1999 during his separation from ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

They married in 2007 in Italy and share two children, sons Alastair and Aiden. Stewart is also father to six more children: Kimberly and Sean with first wife Alana Stewart; Ruby with second wife Kelly Emberg; and Renee and Liam with Hunter.

Stewart was set to wrap up his 13-year Las Vegas residency earlier this month, but had to cancel his 200th show celebration at the last minute due to strep throat.

"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long," he said in the announcement.

Stewart continued, "My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

The "Maggie May" singer had to cancel an additional two shows after the Las Vegas date.

Last month, Stewart spoke to the US Sun about his upcoming 80th birthday.

"I'm aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear," he told the outlet. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket."

He added, "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy, mate, easy."

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, Lancaster credited her husband’s longevity with one major staple in his life.

"I think it’s family," she said. "Especially the younger generation. They give him strength and drive."

She added, "He's not your average 79-year-old man. He can't sit still and is always on the go. I like to treat myself to a facial or a massage. He can't do that. He can't have a massage for more than half an hour; he gets up and leaves."