'Rocky' documentary narrated by Sylvester Stallone dropping straight to video-on-demand

Fans of the “Rocky” franchise can look forward to the straight to on-demand release of a new documentary on June 9 celebrating the character titled, “40 Years of ‘Rocky’: The Birth of a Classic.”

The film, narrated by the man himself, Sylvester Stallone, will bypass its original plan to release on Epix, opting for a straight-to-home release. “Rocky” premiered in 1976, telling the story of an up-and-coming boxer who makes a name for himself after he gets a title shot thrown his way. The film was a massive success and spawned five sequels and two spinoff films.

The documentary promises never-before-seen footage and an in-depth and personal look at the making of the film, including anecdotes from Stallone himself.

“The documentary is a golden nugget for ‘Rocky’ fans and casual audiences alike,” writer and producer Derek Wayne Johnson said in a statement (via Indiewire). “It’s a charming piece of film history narrated by Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, and will give audiences an intimate, and at times, emotional experience. We’re proud of the film, and audiences can expect new stories and new footage that they’ve never seen before in a blend of director John Avildsen’s home movies, rehearsal footage, and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the ultimate underdog film.”

The outlet notes this won’t be the first time that Johnson has explored the Rocky franchise. He previously directed the 2017 film “John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs” about the famed director behind “Rocky” and “Karate Kid.”

The trailer for the upcoming documentary gives viewers a taste of what to expect, as Stallone narrates how he felt all those years ago when he conceived of the Rocky character, noting it was like realizing your best friend was with you all along throughout your life.