Robin Williams' death led Sarah Michelle Gellar to take a break from acting

Robin Williams' death led Sarah Michelle Gellar to press pause on her acting career.

Gellar, 45, spoke about how she processed Williams' passing in a new interview. The two worked closely together on "The Crazy Ones" in 2013 and 2014.

"I've been working my entire life," she told People magazine. "When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break.’"

Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014.

The comedian struggled with addiction throughout his career and had completed a rehab stint shortly before his death. Following his death, it was found that the actor was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia.

"It is important to note that patients with diffuse Lewy Body Dementia frequently present with Parkinsonian motor symptoms and … depression and hallucinations," the pathology report said at the time.

Gellar later chose to take a break from acting to focus on time with her family.

"I need to be here for these early formative years of my kids' life," Gellar recalled thinking after her co-star's death. "I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be."

However, the "Scooby-Doo" actress found she was not ready to completely give up on the industry.

"I started to really miss it," Gellar recalled. "But it's also finding the right opportunity, something that speaks to you that also speaks to your audience."

Gellar found that opportunity with the show "Wolf Pack." The actress stars in the Paramount+ series and is an executive producer.

"It's about working with people that I really love working with, where I look forward to spending time with the people," the actress told the outlet. "I want everyone to have a good time because look, acting's fun. We're creative, and yeah, sometimes the nights are really long, but what we get to do is really cool."