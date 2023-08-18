Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Robert De Niro hosts star-studded 80th birthday party as Hollywood hides amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Alec Baldwin and Andrew Cuomo were among VIPs toasting the new dad octogenarian in exclusive NYC bash

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Robert De Niro celebrated his 80th birthday in New York City with a star-studded event amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen were joined by Martin Scorsese, Paul McCartney, Alec Baldwin and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, among others.

Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, while Cuomo was photographed arriving in a red vintage car.

AL PACINO SURPASSES PAL ROBERT DE NIRO AS OLDEST HOLLYWOOD DAD, EXPECTING CHILD AT 83

Robert De Niro leaves his birthday party

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen celebrated the actor's birthday with a party at his Tribeca restaurant, Locanda Verde, on Thursday. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Leonardo DiCaprio also attended the birthday party, which was held at De Niro's Tribeca restaurant, Locanda Verde, on Thursday, People magazine reported. De Niro and DiCaprio star together in Scorsese's upcoming film, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

De Niro's daughter Drena, 51, shared birthday wishes for her father on her Instagram story ahead of the bash. The outlet reported she re-shared a post by Debi Mazar, writing "Happy 80 you know who!"

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria at Robert De Niro's birthday

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are seen leaving Robert De Niro's birthday party in New York City on Thursday. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Cuomo arrives at Robert De Niro's birthday

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seen arriving to celebrate Robert De Niro's 80th birthday in New York City on Thursday. (Santi / SplashNews.com)

De Niro became a new father again in April at the age of 79 when he welcomed a child with Chen.

The baby girl, named Gia Virginia, is De Niro's seventh child.

Despite De Niro's big birthday bash in NYC, most actors have only been stepping out to join the picket lines in support of the ongoing writers and actors strike. Mandy Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Jason Sudeikis and more have been spotted with signs.

Leaders of the actors’ union voted to strike on July 13, creating a joint strike with the entertainment industry's writers for the first time in six decades.

Martin Scorsese at Robert De Niro's birthday

Martin Scorsese attends Robert De Niro's 80th birthday. De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are starring in the filmmaker's upcoming movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

Paul McCartney attends Robert De Niro's birthday

Paul McCartney was also in attendance at the New York City birthday bash. (Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

The strike rules prevent actors from making personal appearances or promoting their work on podcasts or at premieres. And they are barred from doing any production work including auditions, readings, rehearsals or voiceovers along with actual filming.

The month of August in Hollywood is typically filled with charity events and other bashes, but "people are just not wanting to be seen out and about," an insider told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We’re seeing a mixed bag with people’s individual comfort level," another source told the outlet. "Some people are just sitting some things out altogether."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

