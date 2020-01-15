Rob Reiner bashes Senate Republicans' 'collective brain damage' for wanting to acquit Donald Trump

Rob Reiner had some choice words for Senate Republicans thinking about acquitting Donald Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial.

The actor and director, who is typically very outspoken about his distaste for President Trump and his administration, took to Twitter on Tuesday to lambast members of the Senate who plan to acquit Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

“Republican Senators will have to contract a case of collective brain damage to acquit this President. Each day produces more evidence of unquestionable guilt,” he wrote. “The most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history is starting to hear the dulcet tones of a Fat Lady.”

Earlier in the day, Reiner wrote a harsh rebuke of the president and asserted his guilt in a fiery tweet that read: “This Pathological Liar can scream 'HOAX” & “WITCH HUNT' all he wants. It doesn’t alter the facts. He committed Federal Crimes. He withheld military aid to extort a foreign country to cheat in the 2020 election. He Obstructed Congress. He disgraces US.”

On Wednesday, shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven lawmakers who will serve as impeachment managers to prosecute the case against Trump, Reiner tweeted another shot at the POTUS.

“The President of the United States is a Criminal. Full stop,” he wrote.

The “All in the Family” actor rarely pulls his punches when it comes to voicing his political beliefs on social media. He’s previously likened Trump supporters to white supremacists and referred to Trump as an “ill sociopath” as well as “mentally unstable.”

The seven impeachment managers will include House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who will be the lead manager and who directed much of the impeachment inquiry out of his committee, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., whose panel drafted the articles of impeachment.

Pelosi also tapped House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Val Demings, D-Fla.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.