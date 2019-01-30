Rob Lowe defends Pledge of Allegiance, calls California college's initial ban 'idiocy'

Actor Rob Lowe was "humiliated" to find out that a California college board decided to ban the Pledge of Allegiance from its meetings because the phrase "one nation under God" is "steeped in expressions of nativism and white nationalism."

The Santa Barbara City College board of trustees announced last week it had decided to "discontinue [the] use of the Pledge of Allegiance for reasons related to its history and symbolism." But after much backlash, it reversed the decision on Tuesday.

"While the College recognizes that there are different opinions about the Pledge of Allegiance, it expects that the First Amendment rights of members of the public to comment at board meetings will be respected," the board said in a statement on Facebook.

Despite the reversal, Lowe took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the college.

"Humiliated for Santa Barbara City College making national news for their idiocy," the actor tweeted Wednesday.

