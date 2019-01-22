Rob Lowe admits he's 'vain as f--k,' 'funneled addiction' into exercise

There's no shame in Rob Lowe's beauty and fitness game.

"Men deny having vanity — that's the greatest vanity," the 54-year-old actor told Men's Health. "I'm vain as f—k."

The former Brat Pack star admits that while he knows he's not his 28-year-old self anymore, "I feel exactly like that guy. And I see him [in the mirror]."

"I'm fitter than I've ever been. More experienced," he explained. "Smarter. I'm not looking at a 20-year-old kid in a cape as my due north. I'm looking at a guy like Springsteen."

The "Parks and Recreation" hunk had a checkered time in the 1980s, including a sex tape with a 16-year-old and an alcohol addiction, the combination of which nearly derailed his promising career.

He got clean with the aid of exercise and healthy living, he explains, and became a beloved star once more.

"It became an outlet for all of the tension, stresses, compulsivity," the "St. Elmo's Fire" star said. "I funneled the addiction, frankly, into that."

Lowe added that he prefers to work out alone and nixes earbuds when he exercises.

"I don't want to have the smoothie stand. I don't want to look at beautiful women when I work out," he said. "I like the forced mental solitude of it. Inevitably, it will force you to start working through things you're not going to if you're listening to Jay-Z."