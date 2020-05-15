Expand / Collapse search
Road Rave drive-in music festival in Florida, Arizona will reportedly be first of its kind in North America

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
DJ and producer Carnage has announced Road Rave -- a completely drive-in music festival experience -- set to take place in Orlando, Fla., and Phoenix, Ariz.

Carnage first revealed the news about the June 6 Orlando festival on his Instagram on Thursday, writing: "THE FIRST EVER NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL IN CORONA HISTORY!!!"

Per UPROXX, Carnage's Road Rave is reportedly "the first four-hour drive-in festival taking place in America."

DJ Carnage during a press conference to present his album 'Letting the People Go' at W Hotel on May 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. 

DJ Carnage during a press conference to present his album 'Letting the People Go' at W Hotel on May 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.  (Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

However, Pitchfork reported that Carnage's claim is sort of challenged by another drive-in Florida music event taking place on May 16: Preakness At Home’s Drive-InFieldFest, which will see DJ D-Nice performing for first responders in their cars at Hallandale Beach.

In addition, the Texas Rangers revealed their own series of drive-in concerts: "Concert in Your Car," the outlet reported. The event will be hosted in the team stadium's parking lot and will feature shows by the Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers, Pat Green and the Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler.

Meanwhile, Carnage said in Thursday's Instagram post that they will be taking safety precautions "to ensure everyone has a safe and fun night." "Safety is my first objective with the #roadrave," he noted.

Carnage also shared that part of the proceeds will go to the ​ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund, which, according to its website, aims to support "vulnerable communities in Nicaragua during the coronavirus outbreak."

"We will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to the @anfnicaragua COVID-19 relief fund. SEE YOU SOON ORLANDO ❤️🚘," Carnage concluded.

According to Carnage, so far the lineup includes himself, along with Riot Ten and Nitti Gritti, among others. On Friday, Carnage shared that the festival would be coming to Phoenix on May 30 with a different set of acts.