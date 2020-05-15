Keith Urban performs private, drive-in concert for medical workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Country star Keith Urban had a special treat for frontline workers in Nashville.

The 52-year-old along with two other musicians played a private concert of their hit songs on a flatbed truck in front of about 125 cars on Thursday night.

Urban played the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee, for a crowd of more than 200 medical workers from Vanderbilt Health.

KEITH URBAN SAYS HE, NICOLE KIDMAN, THEIR KIDS ARE STAYING 'CREATIVE' IN CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

“It's like glorified karaoke,” Urban told The Associated Press of the set up that included ine band member playing pre-recorded tracks and another guitar/keyboard player.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Urban hadn't played a live show since February. Urban said it took him and his promoter Live Nation about a month to plan the surprise drive-in concert, although more drive-in concerts are currently being planned throughout the country.

“All the cars are tilted forward so they've all got a great view and you've got this freakin' killer video wall behind the stage,” said Urban.

During the 75-minute show, Urban played some of his hits, including “Blue Ain't Your Color” and “The Fighter,” but also played new songs off his upcoming record “The Speed of Now, Part 1.”

NICOLE KIDMAN REVEALS MOMENT SHE FELL IN LOVE WITH KEITH URBAN: 'I WAS A GONER'

Urban said the thrill of playing live again was amazing, even as the crowd looked — and sounded — a little different. He asked the health care workers to send him selfies of themselves, which he put on the screen behind him.

"There would just be a random lights flashing out there, then a horn and a cheer over there, and then I realized it was all these people popping up on screen behind me,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Urban said that he wanted to thank all the health care workers who have been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Walking on stage, it was just huge gratitude, particularly for that audience last night," said Urban.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.