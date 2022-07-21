Ricky Martin restraining order case 'archived' after nephew withdraws allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A restraining order against Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico has been "archived" after the singer's 21-year-old nephew withdrew allegations he had made.

Martin appeared Thursday via Zoom for a court hearing during which he denied allegations Dennis Yadiel Sanchez made against him.

The judge in the case removed the temporary restraining order against Martin, 50.

Following the hearing, Martin’s attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court," the statement began.

"The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.

"The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Martin took to Twitter following the news. "Truth prevails," he wrote alongside the longer statement his lawyers released.

On Friday, Marty Singer, another attorney of Martin’s, denied the allegations Sanchez made against Martin to Fox News Digital, claiming the allegations were "untrue" and "disgusting."

Earlier this month, Martin, 50, was issued a restraining order during an incident in Puerto Rico, but the accuser's name was originally withheld. According to the Spanish news site Marca, Martin’s brother, Eric Martin, revealed the identity of the accuser as Ricky Martin's 21-year-old nephew.

According to Sanchez, Martin "exercised physical and psychological attacks" against him. Marca reported that the family members were in a seven-month relationship that ended two months ago.

Per Marca, Martin continued to reach out to Sanchez, which resulted in the restraining order being filed in Puerto Rico on July 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report