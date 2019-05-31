Why 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' star Rick Moranis left Hollywood

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star Rick Moranis stepped away from the spotlight in 1997.

The actor was hugely popular after multiple box office successes such as "Ghostbusters," "Little Shop of Horrors," and "Spaceballs" and "The Flintstones" in the '80s and '90s but the 66-year-old retreated from Hollywood, taking a hiatus after a family tragedy.

Moranis' wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, died in 1991 from breast cancer and he had to reshift his focus and priorities. He was now a single father of two children. But Moranis said even though he didn't take on new projects, he didn't officially retire either.

“I took a break, which turned into a longer break,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2015 interview, which has now resurfaced. “But I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest.”

One project being the 2016 reboot of "Ghostbusters" featuring Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon. He said no to a guest role and Moranis has no regrets about his lifestyle now. "My life is wonderful," he said.

He admitted his job as a single dad was a "different lifestyle" compared to being on sets and working with "really interesting people" but the change "was important to me.”

Some roles Moranis did take on was voicing Rutt in the 2003 animated film "Brother Bear" and its 2006 sequel "Brother Bear 2." The actor also has found work on "The Goldbergs" and "Family Guy."

“Stuff happens to people all the time, and people make adjustments, change careers, move to another city,” he explained.

Earlier this month, it was reported that "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" is getting the reboot treatment by Disney with Josh Gad set to star in the movie as Moranis' character's adult son, who (of course) shrinks his own kids, according to Slash Film.

In the 2015 interview with THR, Moranis said he was "surprised" that the movie hadn't been picked up as reboot yet.

“I’m surprised that Disney hasn’t done Honey, I Shrunk the Grandkids,” he teased, adding of his own project choices at the time: “But I’m happy with the things I said yes to, and I’m very happy with the many things I’ve said no to. Yes, I am picky, and I’ll continue to be picky. Picky has worked for me.”