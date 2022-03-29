Will Smith ‘should be stripped of the Oscar,’ Richard Williams' estranged daughter says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in "King Richard," is calling for the actor to be stripped of his Oscar following Sunday night’s events.

Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun, "So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later. You lost your mind. Wow."

"I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar," she added to the outlet.

Sabrina went on to share that she too suffers from alopecia and can "relate" to what Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is going through.

SERENA, VENUS WILLIAMS' FATHER ‘KING RICHARD’ REACTS TO WILL SMITH INCIDENT

"But it’s not the time or place. If somebody offends you, you let them know in a private setting, ‘Hey, you offended my wife. I did laugh at the joke, but my wife was offended,’" she added.



"But just to go on stage in the middle of an event and slap somebody, walk back down, and then yell from your seat. That’s just not appropriate," Sabrina went on.

"If they don’t take the thing from him, they should ban him from attending the event ever again, as that’s just ridiculous. I have no sympathy for him because that’s just irresponsible behavior," she told the US Sun.

"He probably needs to seek counseling. I’m not saying he has mental-health issues, but maybe he can talk to somebody because that’s not appropriate behavior," Sabrina added, speaking on Smith.

Sabrina is one of five children from Venus and Serena Williams’ dad's first marriage.

WILL SMITH'S ‘BAD BOYS’ DIRECTOR MICHAEL BAY, OTHER CELEBS REACT TO CHRIS ROCK OSCARS SLAP

She went on to tell the outlet, "'Did he learn the violence from my dad as well? Maybe he took the thing too literally," she said,

"But these actors are so entitled. They have their own actor privilege — ‘We can do whatever we want and it doesn’t matter to anybody,’" she added.

"That’s the proof in the pudding. I can just go slap you up on stage because a normal person in a normal society would get arrested for that crap. But you’re a celebrity, and that doesn’t happen."

"You don’t fight the crap out of somebody with millions of people watching, and then there’s no punishment. That’s like saying violence is OK," Sabrina added.

WILL SMITH APOLOGIZES TO CHRIS ROCK FOR OSCARS' SLAPPING INCIDENT: 'I WAS WRONG'

Richard has also broken his silence about the events that occurred at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

According to his son and spokesperson, Richard Williams does not support violence.

"We don't know all the details of what happened. But we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense," Richard Williams said via his son, Chavoita LeSane, to NBC News.

LeSane went on to share that Venus and Serena's father was just as surprised as viewers at home over the now-viral moment. LeSane declined to provide any further comments on behalf of Richard, 80.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?" Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The joke missed, badly.

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a "G.I. Jane" joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home.

On Monday, Smith publicly apologized to Rock, calling himself "wrong." His full statement read: "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

Smith's statement comes after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it is launching a formal review into the altercation.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.