Jane Campion apologizes for Serena, Venus Williams Critics' Choice Awards comment: ‘I celebrate you’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Campion has issued an apology for a remark she made toward tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday that landed her in hot water while accepting her award for best director.

"I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes," she said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus," she continued. "Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you."

JANE CAMPION USES FIVE LETTERS TO SLAM SAM ELLIOTT FOLLOWING ‘POWER OF THE DOG’ CRITICISM

Campion won the honor for her film "The Power of the Dog," for which she was the only woman nominated, and said during her acceptance speech that while Venus and Serena Williams are "such marvels," they "do not play against the guys like I have to."

SAM ELLIOTT SLAMS ‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’ AS ‘PIECE OF S---’ FILM: ‘WHERE’S THE WESTERN IN THIS WESTERN?’

Campion was nominated alongside Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza"), Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Guillermo del Toro ("Nightmare Alley"), Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story") and Denis Villeneuve ("Dune").

The Williams sisters were in attendance at the ceremony in support of the film "King Richard," which Will Smith took home the honor for best actor for his portrayal of their father, Richard Williams.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The legendary pair and Campion later are said to have danced the night away at Netflix's Critics' Choice Awards After Party.

Reps for Campion and the Williams sisters did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.