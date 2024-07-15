Richard Simmons' cause of death under investigation, LAPD says 'no foul play' suspected

Richard Simmons' cause of death is being investigated by the Department of Medical Examiner's Office.

Simmons died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 13, one day after his birthday. He was 76.

"Officers responded to a death investigation," Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. "There is no foul play."

His official cause of death has been deferred, meaning that an investigation, as well as additional testing, is needed before a conclusive explanation for his death can be given.

"Other significant conditions" were listed as a cause of death, and Simmons' case status was still "open." His place of death was listed as "residence."

Simmons' longtime rep, Tom Estey, confirmed his death to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

A Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital that first responders were dispatched for the cardiac arrest of a 76-year-old man at Simmons' Los Angeles home, without identifying Simmons as the patient. The patient was pronounced dead at the scene of natural causes, LAFD said.

The former fitness coach, who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago, told People magazine in an interview last week that he was "grateful" to be "alive for another day" following his skin cancer diagnosis.

The "Sweatin' to the Oldies" host had plans to blow out a candle to mark the occasion, with the caveat that the candle would "probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian."

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he said. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

In March, Simmons revealed to his followers he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. He took to Facebook to detail the moment he found out about the diagnosis and the procedure he underwent in an attempt to remove the cancer cells.

Simmons announced his diagnosis a day after worrying fans with a social post in which he said he was "dying."

"I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying," he wrote at the time. "The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."

His rep confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that he was not dying, and the post was meant to be inspirational.

Simmons first became famous in the late 1970s with "The Richard Simmons Show," appearances on game shows and late-night TV, and his "Sweatin’ to the Oldies" workout videos, which were first released in 1988.

"The Richard Simmons Show" earned two Daytime Emmys for best direction and best talk show. Simmons was beloved for his upbeat and goofy personality and for connecting with regular people who wanted to get fit using his unintimidating workout videos.

