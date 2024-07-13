Richard Simmons, fitness icon, dead at 76: report

Richard Simmons, a fitness icon, has died, according to reports. He was 76.

Simmons, who was known for his "Sweatin' to the Oldies" workout videos, just celebrated his 76th birthday on Friday.

His death was confirmed by his rep, ABC News reported, and by two law enforcement sources, according to NBC News.

"I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!" Simmons wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

SHELLEY DUVALL, ‘THE SHINING’ STAR, DIES AT 75

An LAPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital officers had responded to Simmons' home for a death investigation that was completed at 10 a.m. this morning.

The former fitness coach, who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago, told People magazine in an interview this week that he was "grateful" to be "alive for another day" following his skin cancer diagnosis.

He said he planned to blow out a candle to mark the occasion, but "But the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian."

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he continued. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, Simmons revealed to his followers he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. He took to Facebook to detail the moment he found out about the diagnosis and the procedure he underwent in an attempt to remove the cancer cells.