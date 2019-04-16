‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner reveals she has a ‘real urge’ to become a police officer

Sophie Turner: “Game of Thrones” star, actress and … police officer?

Maybe so, the 23-year-old actress said during a Tuesday interview on Dr. Phil’s podcast “Phil in the Blanks."

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO show that began its final season on Sunday, announced the aspiration after Dr. Phil probed about her post-"Thrones" plans.

“I want to do a lot of things, and not just in the film world, at the moment I have a real urge to go to a police academy and become a cop,” she said. “I’m fascinated with crime and why people do things and the interrogation process, and how you can manipulate your words in order to get someone to confess, that's something that really interests me.”

The actress also revealed she had and is still taking time away from the entertainment industry to “focus on [her] mental health.”

“I actually am still on my break, I took a break off of work to focus on my mental health because I thought it was important,” she said, adding she is soon embarking on a press tour for the HBO show's final season and will later be going on a “big press tour” for the soon-to-be-released movie X-Men movie “Dark Phoenix.” Turner stars in the upcoming film as Jean Grey.

Turner, in a separate interview with Rolling Stone last month, was open about her past love life, telling the publication she's "experimented" with girls. Her answer came after she was asked why got engaged "so young" to singer and "Jonas Brothers" member Joe Jonas.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22 [now 23]. I feel like 27, 28.”

Questioned further about her mention of girls, Turner said: “Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

The first episode of the final season of was a record-breaker for the series and HBO. The 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday's episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga.

