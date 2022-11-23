Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Former ‘RHOC’ star Meghan King admits she runs background checks for her dates: ‘I am not kidding’

Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star details her process for vetting guys she dates

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Meghan King is taking her dating life very seriously.

During a guest appearance on former "Bachelor" contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ podcast, King revealed her process for vetting guys she dates.

"I am not kidding, I do background checks on every single person I date," the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star admitted.

"You do? Smart," Miller-Keyes responded.

MEGHAN KING, JOE BIDEN’S NEPHEW CUFFE BIDEN OWENS ARE GETTING AN ANNULMENT: 'IT WAS LIKE AN ARRANGED MARRIAGE'

During a guest appearance on former "Bachelor" contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ podcast, Meghan King revealed her process for vetting the men she dates.

During a guest appearance on former "Bachelor" contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ podcast, Meghan King revealed her process for vetting the men she dates. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

King revealed her investigative approach because her family has been catfished in the past.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 38-year-old reality television star opened up on the latest episode of her own podcast, "Intimate Knowledge," and pointed out she’s dating a friend she referred to as "Kenny."

Meghan King said the reason for her investigations into the people she dates is because her family has been catfished in the past.

Meghan King said the reason for her investigations into the people she dates is because her family has been catfished in the past. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

"I've kept you all up to date on my relationship with Kenny, which is now, shockingly, been an entire month," King announced.

"And that's really long for me. That's like a year in Meg years as far as relationships go because it takes me no time at all to get into them, and I'm very quick in getting out of them. … A month is … a long time," she confessed.

MEGHAN KING CALLS MARRIAGE TO JOE BIDEN'S NEPHEW 'STUPID' AFTER THEIR SPLIT

King continued to share her ups and downs in her relationship and said it hasn’t been all smooth sailing between the two. She added that she recently had a minor "freak out."

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King and President Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens, seen here in 2009, married three weeks after meeting.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King and President Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens, seen here in 2009, married three weeks after meeting. (Getty Images)

"I would've broken up with me if I were him," King remarked.

"Even though I was just upset about something, I just really let my inner child come out in a big way."

She added that the best part about dating her friend is that "Kenny" was understanding and patient with her after the "freak out" moment.

"I later apologized, but the great thing about dating a friend is he was like, 'Look babe, we're good. It's fine. It's all good.' Very healthy. It's a nice change of pace for me. Everything's fine. Everything's going smoothly."

The dating update comes after her split with President Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens.

King and Owens split in December 2021 after two months of marriage. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During an interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show in April, she revealed she was seeking an annulment following her whirlwind marriage.

"He said all the right things, and the families were a good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me," King explained about the relationship, adding it "was almost like an arranged marriage."

King was previously married to attorney Brad McDill and retired baseball player Jim Edmonds.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending