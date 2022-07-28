'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne 'blacked out' and hit her head after 'rock bottom' holiday party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Jayne faced the music and admitted she hit her head after blacking out from drinking too much at her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dianna Jenkins’ Christmas party.

The 51-year-old singer discussed her drunken antics with Lisa Rinna on Wednesday’s episode of the hit Bravo program, with Rinna noting that Jayne was "sh--tfaced" at the event before asking if Erika "blacked out" at home.

"Yeah, I hit my head," Jayne said. "Then I vomited. This is the fallout of everything that happened."

Jayne was referring to the host of scandals that followed shortly after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband of 21 years, lawyer Tom Girardi, 83, in November 2020.

Her erratic behavior hit an all-time high at the holiday party as she stumbled out of Jenkins' house following a failed attempt at a duet with her fiance, Asher. She appeared to be over-served as she screamed "hit the high note!" while he performed a song for the soirée.

She also confessed to taking a cocktail of prescription medications, including Lexapro, Wellbutrin, and was also "on other things."

"With the anti-depressants, what happens is one drink is five times stronger, maybe more," Rinna said. "You were out of control."

"The truth is, I could've hurt myself," she admitted. "It just can't happen like that."

"You have gone through a tremendous trauma," Rinna explained. "Your husband was not the guy that you or any of us thought he was and you have had to deal with it because you were married to him. You went to this place because you're in a lot of pain."

Rinna shared in a confessional how she was only 6 years old when her sister, Laurene, died from a drug overdose: "I come from experience. I've seen it," she said. "I understand why Erika would want to self-medicate or numb herself or try to have a good time or what not. I understand it."

"You have to stop this now because you can't do it anymore," she told Jayne. "It's just not who you are."

Jayne agreed, "I pushed it too far. I did the wrong thing. Sometimes, you know, it's hard to be really honest with your friends, but thank you for saying, 'Hey, you know what, you gotta stop that s---.'"

"We all hit rock bottom. Everybody has a rock bottom moment. I think that this is yours," Rinna said.

The latest in her legal drama involved Jayne being served with papers for a $50 million racketeering lawsuit upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night.

Jayne was accused of nine charges including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful business practice and deceit in the suit filed by Edelson PC.

"Tom and Erika routinely misappropriated client settlement money to project an image of wealth and to prop up a lifestyle made for reality TV," the lawsuit claimed, via Page Six.

The suit also claimed her EJ Global company "was created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese to benefit Erika."

Jayne and Girardi are also accused in a federal lawsuit of embezzling settlement funds meant for the families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610. Girardi was sued by his business partners, resulting in the chapter 7 bankruptcy petition.