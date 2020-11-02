'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards reveals she got a nose job after fans 'were speculating' about her face

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards is discussing her recent nose job after fans have been "speculating" about her face.

On Friday, the Bravo personality took to her Instagram Story to share that she got a rhinoplasty.

"Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face … here is your answer. I fixed my nose,” Richards, 51, wrote, according to Page Six. “I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top.”

She went on to say that she "will always" tell her fans the "truth."

"I do think some of the comments on my posts are funny though," Richards added.

In addition, Richards posted several pictures, which were taken during her recovery process. She noted that the final result of the procedure won't be visible until "one year" after the operation.

Richards shared she "can breathe so well now" and the surgery has been "a serious game changer for sleeping.”

However, the mom of four did admit that her husband Mauricio Umansky "was nervous."

“My husband was nervous about me not looking like myself and even he is happy with the result,” she said. “I am not quite 3 weeks post op. So it will get better with time."

Per Page Six, Richards previously had a rhinoplasty in 2006.