Reese Witherspoon tweets about being mistaken for Carrie Underwood

Reese Witherspoon was approached by a fan during an outing, only the fan thought she was Carrie Underwood.

“To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood : You officially made my day!” Witherspoon, 44, tweeted.

The woman who allegedly mistook the “Legally Blonde” actress for the “Love Wins” singer posted a video on TikTok about the experience.

“Okay, so craziest things just happened. I'm with my husband eating at a BBQ place and I swear I see a lady with her husband and kid,” TikTok user Noha Hamid said, presumably referring to Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, and their son, Tennessee Toth. The actress also has two older kids from a previous marriage.

She continued: “I'm like, that looks just like a celebrity and I'm trying to think who... and I'm like, ‘Who? Carrie Underwood?’”

“She’s wearing a big cowboy hat and a mask and I couldn’t really see her very well,” the TikTok user explained as to why she didn’t know it was Witherspoon.

Regardless, Hamid approached the “Cruel Intentions” actress and referred to her as the Grammy-winning singer. “And then she goes, 'Hey, no I'm not Carrie Underwood but have a great day,’” she allegedly responded.

Hamid also replied to Witherspoon’s tweet to declare that it was her. “I LOVE YOU @ReeseW,” she added.

Both Underwood, 37, and Witherspoon live in Nashville, Tenn. where the encounter occurred. The two blondes are also close in height, but the actress has blue eyes and the country singer has brown eyes.