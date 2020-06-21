Carrie Underwood shows off toned figure in bikini selfie: 'First day of summer'

Carrie Underwood is already enjoying her summer.

The "Before He Cheats" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her toned bikini body to celebrate the kick-off of the summer season.

In the photo, Underwood, 37, donned a back-and-white bikini with diamond patterns from her own CALIA by Carrie collection.

"First day of summer!" she wrote in the caption. "Loving this swim combo!"

The star received plenty of praise from her followers in the comments.

"You look incredible!!" said one.

"Looking good as usual!" wrote another.

A third added: "Super cute! Also, I see those abs! Your hard work pays off for sure!"

"Wow you look amazing!" another follower gushed. So beautiful!"

Underwood hasn't been shy in recent weeks when it comes to her bikini body, having shown it off last month.

In the May 23 post, the singer posted a snap of herself wearing a black bikini top with red, yellow and green floral print, paired with a bright red bottom. A floppy sun hat completed the look.

"Is it summer yet?" she wrote in the caption, boasting a huge smile and toned abs in the pic.