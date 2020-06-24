Reese Witherspoon says she 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until she was on an audition in LA
Reese Witherspoon got candid about being taught about homosexuality after she had an audition in Los Angeles early in her career.
“That great experience of being able to look at a time that was actually 30 years ago and think: ‘I was a teenager then. What did my mom say about sexuality, race, class? What were the things that I was told that maybe were true or not true? How was I insensitive?’” the actress reflected in a conversation with Regina King for Variety.
She continued: “No one spoke to me about sexuality when I was a teenager. I didn’t understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn’t explain it; my parents didn’t explain it.”
The “Big Little Lies” star was born in Louisiana and grew up in Tennesse.
“I had to learn [about homosexuality] from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles,” the actress said.
Currently, Witherspoon, 44, stars in “Little Fires Everywhere," which is set in the 90s.
In the show, Witherspoon’s character has a lack of knowledge about homosexuality.
“We incorporated some of the conversation I had with my grandmother afterward,” Witherspoon said. “She said: ‘Homosexuality is very rare, Reese. That’s not a thing that happens very often.’ And we put it in the script.”